attempt number two – Auto Review

India’s Mahindra has already established a foothold in the US market with its tractors, but its attempt to enter the ATV segment three years ago has failed. The Mahindra Roxor SUV was prepared for the local market, and its own plant was built in Michigan to produce these cars. However, FCA (now Stellantis) saw that the Roxor was too much like Jeep cars, and achieved a ban on the sale of these cars in the United States.

Mahindra Roxor sample 2018

The irony is that this similarity is quite legal and developed historically! After all, it was with the licensed production of American Jeeps that the history of the automotive division of the Indian company Mahindra began in the fifties. And the Roxor is a direct descendant of those SUVs. Moreover, in 2009, Chrysler even allowed Mahindra to use a five-cutout grille (Jeep cars have seven cutouts). However, in the case of Roxor, the United States International Trade Commission (USITC) accepted the arguments of the FCA representatives, and Roxor was outlawed.

Mahindra has prepared a restyling of the SUV in early 2020. But despite the fact that the updated Roxor has become more like the classic model Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, the FCA concern has not been withdrawn. The Indians had to carry out a deeper restyling, and this time the commission sided with Mahindra, despite the protests of the FCA representatives. At the end of 2020, the company secured permission to manufacture and sell Roxor SUVs in the United States. It took almost another year to re-equip the plant and revise the dealer network, and now Mahindra Roxor enters the market again.

The front end of the all-terrain vehicle was redesigned: the hood became wider and covered the front fenders, the headlights were also placed at the edges, and as a result, the updated Roxor began to resemble a Soviet UAZ. At the same time, it is still certified as an off-road vehicle intended for outdoor activities or use in agriculture: access to public roads is closed for it, but the certification requirements in this case are much more liberal.

Mahindra opposes the 3759 mm Roxor to side-by-side ATVs, and calls its main trump cards a very strong structure, because the frame and body are steel, and the transmission is designed for high loads. The base Roxor weighing 1377 kg has an open body without doors and a windshield, a pair of simple seats are surrounded only by a roll cage. But in addition, along with the restyling, a new “all-weather” version with a plastic cabin and tarpaulin doors has been prepared. This Roxor has windshield wipers and a heater, and the weight has grown to 1506 kg.

The four-cylinder 2.5 diesel, although turbocharged, produces only 62 hp. and 195 Nm. Therefore, the maximum speed is only 88 km / h. In the transmission there is a five-speed “mechanics” (the version with “automatic” has been postponed for now), a two-stage transfer case and a rigidly connected four-wheel drive. Chassis – with continuous axles and leaf spring suspension of all wheels, there are brakes on all wheels, but they are disc at the front, and drum at the rear. Power steering is installed as standard, but there are no modern safety equipment. The stated ground clearance is 229 mm. Finally, the Roxor can pull a trailer weighing up to 1.6 tonnes.

The Michigan plant has already begun shipping the refurbished ATVs, and all US dealers should have the vehicles by January. Interestingly, only two body colors are offered – red and black. Prices are high, starting at $ 18,900 for the base model, while the all-weather version costs at least $ 26,300. For comparison: traditional ATVs of side-by-side thoroughbred brands in the States ask from 10 to 20 thousand dollars. And for 29 thousand dollars, you can already buy a modern Jeep Wrangler with a permit for public roads.