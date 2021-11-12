Australian Renaissance – Style – Kommersant

“Kommersant Style” tells why you need to watch the series “Nine Ideal Strangers” and how it can change your attitude to the trend towards a healthy lifestyle.

Nine Perfect Strangers is a mini-series produced by streaming service Hulu and premiered on August 18th. It consists of eight episodes and was created by screenwriter and producer David E. Kelly – the one who had a hand in the acclaimed “Big Little Lies”, “Play Back”, “Mister Mercedes”. “Strangers” is based on the book of the same name by the popular Australian writer Liana Moriarty (she is also the author of the already mentioned “Lies”). The cast is extremely diverse: Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall and Bobby Cannavale embody the very strangers destined to meet and spend ten days in a remote retreat. In short, and without spoilers (as of today, only six episodes out of eight have been released so far): it contains the Russian Masha Dmitrichenko (the role of Kidman, which she plays with a sometimes rude Russian accent, the words “lapochka” or “ne nado tak” , and with a hint of a turbulent criminal past, apparently, we will not be able to get rid of this image), she also invented a certain “protokol”, along which she leads her guests. By the way, they got there for a reason, but they were carefully selected for her. Why and why exactly they? It is not yet clear, but each of the guests is in a state of personal drama, and helping everyone get out of the emotional peak is one of the goals of staying at Tranquillum House, the so-called retreat.

All characters are promised relaxation and rejuvenation through self-reflection, but ultimately it doesn’t (yet). However, it is a haven for weary guests looking to unwind a little. Considering Masha’s statements (“we will make you healthy and strong”) and flirting with the basics of wellness and the very idea of ​​this kind of retreat, one can perceive “Nine Perfect Strangers” as a rather harsh criticism of the wellness culture and the endless cycle of self-improvement. As one of the characters, Lars (played by Luke Evans), says, wellness retreats are “just another construct to separate wealthy people from their money and make them feel good about the process.”

Little is known about Masha herself, except that she has perfect hair, flawless skin and it seems that she glows from the inside. The same can be said for all Tranquillum employees. As the series unfolds and many secrets are revealed, most of the resort’s guests begin to feel mindful and radiate the same wellness glow (if ever possible). Maybe this is due to the fruit cocktails they drink, or due to the fact that they spend all their time in the fresh air – without telephones and other external information stimuli. If you think about it, it’s probably still psilocybin, which Masha secretly mixes into their drinks “according to the protocol”. This is morally dubious and something that you certainly don’t expect from this kind of place. But it looks like it worked: the guests feel great and look good. But, as you know, “magic mushrooms” are officially prohibited. Makeup artists are already commenting and giving tips on how to recreate the glow of Tranquillum House without resorting to drugs. So, Nikki Guli, who worked on the set, said that the main idea of ​​makeup was “less is more”, when literally a few strokes became the key to embodying this radiance: a moisturizer mixed with a foundation, a light refreshing spray on top of makeup. One of the heroines, Jessica, by the way, is also played by an Australian, Samara Whirving, is obsessed with her own appearance, she has done everything that is possible (false eyelashes, hair extensions, nails, pumped lips) and has many difficulties with self-determination, this affects her marriage as well. It is worth saying that appearance in the series is directly related to internal problems – for example, the writer Francis (played by Melissa McCarthy) does not go out in public without makeup and a completely hidden body, it does not matter if she is in the pool or just came for breakfast.

It is known that the series was filmed instead of the planned California in Australia among the lush greenery and fig trees of Australia’s idyllic Brion Bay. Tranquillum House exists in reality and in fact is a resort called Soma – after the restrictions are lifted, you can go there and see everything with your own eyes. Will it be possible to find that same radiance and how it will all end for the nine heroes on Australian soil – it will be clear very soon: there are only a couple of weeks left before the final credits.

Irina Kirienko