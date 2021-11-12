https://ria.ru/20211112/lokdaun-1758765441.html

Austrian Chancellor Announces National Lockdown for COVID-19 Unvaccinated

Austrian Chancellor announced a national lockdown for the unvaccinated from COVID-19 – Russia news today

Austrian Chancellor Announces National Lockdown for COVID-19 Unvaccinated

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Friday announced the introduction of a national lockdown for the unvaccinated from the coronavirus. RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021

VIENNA, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg on Friday announced the introduction of a national lockdown for the unvaccinated from the coronavirus. From Thursday to Friday, 11,798 new cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths were detected in Austria. The day before, a record 11,975 cases per day were recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. The Austrian Chancellor announced that a meeting of the federal government with the heads of regions, as well as an extraordinary session of parliament, will take place this weekend. the unvaccinated “, – said Schellenberg at a press conference. According to him, the development of the epidemiological situation no longer allows you to hesitate, so he would like the decision on the lockdown for the unvaccinated in all federal states to be made on Sunday.” The majority of the population did the right thing – defended (grafted), now we must protect them, “- said Schallenberg. As the head of the Austrian Ministry of Health Wolfgang Mückstein, from Monday, November 15, the lockdown for the unvaccinated is guaranteed to come into force in the federal states of Upper Austria and Salzburg. In Austria from November 8 restrictions for the unvaccinated from coronavirus came into force. To enter restaurants, hotels, hairdressers, beauty and massage salons, you must provide either a certificate of vaccination or confirmation of an illness that has occurred (rule 2P – vaccinated, had been ill). Within a month, a combination of the first dose of the vaccine and the PCR test will be taken, only the test is no longer working.

