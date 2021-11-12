Authorities will discuss issuing QR codes to Russians without vaccination

They want to issue a QR code to unvaccinated citizens for six months

Photo: Vadim Akhmetov © URA.RU

news from the plot Coronavirus COVID-19

In Russia, it is necessary to create an official register of citizens who have had a coronavirus infection, but did not seek medical help. They also need to issue QR codes for six months. An official document with such a proposal was sent to the Minister of Health, Mikhail Murashko, by the Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Sergei Leonov.

“I consider it expedient to additionally create a federal register of citizens who have a diagnostic IgG antibody titer to coronavirus. Provide for the possibility of issuing them a QR code for a period of six months, “- stated in Leonov’s appeal, which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti.

Thus, the State Duma will discuss the current problem, when Russians who have had coronavirus cannot receive a QR code. This also applies to those citizens who were vaccinated with foreign vaccines.

Earlier, the headquarters noted that in Russia they can enter QR codes in public transport and shops, Dni.ru reminds. At the same time, the State Duma opposed this innovation. The press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov also said that restrictive measures and QR codes will be canceled after the end of the pandemic, specifies the TV channel 360.