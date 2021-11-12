Aviaexpert Panteleev told what will change after the introduction of QR codes in airplanes – Gazeta.Ru

The executive director of the Aviaport agency, Oleg Panteleev, suggested in an interview with Gazeta.Ru that the introduction of QR codes in air transport would not cause technical difficulties for air carriers.

“In general, neither technical nor technological problems are foreseen in most cases. The set of hardware requirements is so simple and minimal that even an ordinary smartphone will be enough to read the passenger’s QR code. Well, access to the Internet will ensure the verification of the correctness of these data and their relevance, ”Panteleev said.

Difficulties can arise only in those points of departure in the country where mobile communication is unstable or completely absent, the aviation expert drew attention.

“It is clear that in some taiga village the Internet may not be available, or its stability is in doubt. For such cases, I think an alternative solution can be found. One way or another, on a national scale, the number of potentially problematic places is vanishingly small, and I am sure that this or that technical mechanism, which allows to fly even in the absence of a QR code, will be found, ”Panteleev explained.

In his opinion, the combination of airline reservation systems with the State Services website would significantly simplify all kinds of passenger checks.

“But the position of the airlines is such that it is necessary to check for the presence of a QR code not at the time of booking, but immediately before the flight. Therefore, it is possible to combine the registration system with the data of the “Gosuslug” portal, – says Panteleev.

The aviation expert did not rule out that after the introduction of the new measure, the duration of check-in at the airline counters will increase.

“In some cases, it is still desirable to provide for a certain increase in time for all procedures associated with the presence of a QR code. If a passenger is warned that he needs to present a QR code, then his check-in time will increase by a maximum of 20 seconds. If we assume the scenario that a passenger reaches into his pocket for a long time to get a smartphone, then open an application, gets confused and confused, then delays are possible for a longer time. But until specific examples are worked out, we cannot clearly say that this will increase the procedures for so many percent of passengers by so many seconds, “Panteleev explained.

Formerly government made to the State Duma a bill on the introduction of mandatory QR codes with information on vaccinations for visiting places of public events, cultural institutions, catering facilities and retail

Amendments to the Air Code and the Charter of Railway Transport are also proposed. According to the initiative, mandatory QR codes about vaccination, about a past illness or a documented medical rejection will be introduced on intercity and international flights.