AVTOVAZ completely suspended production | AUTOSTAT

AVTOVAZ, due to the lack of electronic components, today, on November 12, suspended the production of cars at all three assembly lines in Togliatti. As stated in the message of the trade union organization of the enterprise, for workers engaged in the production of cars, provision and maintenance of production, on November 12, a simple period is established with compensation in the amount of two-thirds of the average wage. Thus, this week the assembly of LADA Granta was carried out only on November 9, LADA Largus and XRAY, Renault Logan and Sandero were assembled from November 8 to November 11, and for LADA Niva the whole week will be inactive. It should be noted that the LADA Izhevsk plant, which uses other components for the assembly of LADA Vesta, continues to operate normally.

Let us remind you that assembly lines at AVTOVAZ have been operating intermittently since June this year. This is due to problems with the supply of electronics components from Robert Bosch Samara, which, in turn, is experiencing difficulties in working with its suppliers. Meanwhile, AVTOVAZ plans to make up for production losses by working on Saturdays and organizing 9-hour shifts after the situation with the supply of components from Robert Bosch Samara has returned to normal.

As previously reported by AUTOSTAT, in October AVTOVAZ sold 25573 LADA vehicles on the Russian market, which is 31% less than a year earlier. According to the results of ten months of 2021, Russian dealers of LADA sold 294,422 cars, which is 11% more than in the same period last year. As a result, the market share of LADA since the beginning of the year amounted to 22.4% against 22.3% a year earlier, according to the AEB.

Photo: AVTOVAZ