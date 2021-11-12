AvtoVAZ completely suspended production | News | News

Due to the lack of electronic components, AvtoVAZ has completely suspended car production at all three assembly lines in Togliatti. This was announced on November 12 by Avtostat.

According to the trade union, for workers engaged in the production of cars, provision and maintenance of production facilities, on November 12, compensation will be paid in the amount of two-thirds of the average wage.

The head of the press center of the enterprise confirmed to Izvestia that the production was stopped. According to him, at present, a similar situation with electronic components has developed throughout the world. There is no sensation in the incident, he added.

This week the assembly of LADA Granta was carried out only on November 9, LADA Largus and XRAY, Renault Logan and Sandero were assembled from November 8 to November 11, and for LADA Niva the week was not working.

On November 10, the manufacturer announced that it monitors the supply situation on a daily basis, depending on which the line production schedule is built.

Assembly at AvtoVAZ has been working intermittently since June this year. This is due to problems with the supply of electronics components from the company “Robert Bosch Samara”, which, in turn, is experiencing difficulties in working with its suppliers, the agency specifies.