AvtoVAZ stopped production in Togliatti – Rosbalt

AvtoVAZ has completely suspended the production of cars at all three assembly lines in Togliatti due to the lack of electronic components, the Avtostat agency reports.

The statement of the trade union organization of the enterprise indicates that for workers engaged in the production of cars, provision and maintenance of production, on November 12, a simple period is established with compensation in the amount of two-thirds of the average wage.

Thus, this week the assembly of Lada Granta was carried out only on November 9, Lada Largus and XRAY, Renault Logan and Sandero were assembled from November 8 to 11 inclusive, and for Lada Niva the whole week will be inactive.

Meanwhile, the LADA Izhevsk plant, which uses other components for the assembly of Lada Vesta, continues to operate normally.

As Avtostat reminds, assembly lines at AvtoVAZ have been working intermittently since June this year. This is due to problems with the supply of electronics components from Robert Bosch Samara, which, in turn, is experiencing difficulties in working with its suppliers.

We also add that sales of Lada cars in Russia decreased in October this year by 31% on an annualized basis to 25.573 thousand units against 31.019 thousand a year earlier, experts of the committee of automakers of the Association of European Businesses (AEB) calculated.

However, for ten months from the beginning of this year, AvtoVAZ has sold 294,422 cars in Russia, which is 11% more than the result of the same period last year.

Overall, according to AEB estimates, sales of new passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCV) in Russia decreased by 18.1% YoY in October 2021 (after falling by 22.6% in September, by 17% in August, by 6.5% in July) to 126.204 thousand units. Thus, sales have been declining for the fourth month in a row.

However, since the beginning of this year (January-October), sales have increased by 10.5% in annual terms to 1 million 313.579 thousand units.

Commenting on the results, Thomas Stärzel, Chairman of the AEB Automobile Manufacturers Committee, stated that “there is still a long way to go to overcome the global decline in production and new logistics problems associated with the disruption of supply chains”.