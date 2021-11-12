Balaclava winter trend 2021: how and with what to wear a balaclava

The new trendy headwear for this winter season is balaclava… It is believed that she received such unexpected popularity among fashionistas thanks to extravagant image of Kim Kardashian at the September ball Met gala in NYC.

Then the American businesswoman appeared in public in black total look, moreover, in the literal sense – hiding the body under the fabric completely, including face… OBOZREVATEL invites you to recall the sensational image of the Kardashians, as well as look at fashionable options for balaclavas that can be worn in everyday life (to see the photo, scroll the page to the end).

Known for her experimental looks, Kardashian has often opted for revealing outfits in the past. Black suit from Balenciaga, in which only the woman’s hairstyle was visible, was a real surprise.

Interestingly, the management of the fashion house reported: 48 hours after the star appeared on the red carpet demand for similar masks has risen sharply – immediately by 62%.

Balaclavas, although not as extreme as the mask from Balenciaga completely hiding the face, are still unusual for the layman.

This headgear shape was developed the military… It has a huge plus: in frosty winters, nothing will warm you better, because the neck and ears will be completely closed in the balaclava.

You can pull the balaclava up to your eyes – then your cheeks will be warm too – or you can leave it under your chin so that it resembles a scarf.

It is interesting that the balaclava was invented in the 19th century and was named after the Crimean city of the same name.

Noticeable minus such a headdress can be called its “merciless attitude” to styling. However, here the trends coincided, because recently, light careless styling at the peak of popularity.

Recall that in the new fall-winter 2021-2022 season, stylists advise paying attention to laconic hats or, on the contrary, accented ones – for example, balaclavas, leather scarves or fashionable options with earflaps.

