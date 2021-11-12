Bathing in poisonous foam. How India celebrated a sacred holiday

In India, part of the Yamuna River, a tributary of the Ganges, sacred to the locals, was covered with poisonous white foam. This is not the most unexpected thing for Yamuna. It flows through several states, including the capital of the country, New Delhi, and is considered one of the most polluted rivers in the world. However, this year the appearance of the poisonous foam coincided with the Chhat Puja festival, which involves ritual bathing.

Chhat Puja, dedicated to the Sun God, runs from November 8-11. The Indian Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has previously banned traditional ablutions for the holiday on the banks of the Yamuna. Even before the start of the holiday, it became known about a sharp rise in the level of ammonia in the river, which even caused a temporary failure in the operation of Delhi’s treatment facilities. Soon the river was covered with foam – a mixture of industrial waste and sewage.

This did not stop the locals, the first swimmers appeared on Monday. The Indian People’s Party (BDP, one of the leading parties in the country) called on to ignore the government’s ban. Its leadership organized bathing on the banks of the Yamuna and stated that no one can forbid the conduct of sacred rituals.

The Delhi authorities tried to collect the foam with bamboo nets and poured clean water over it with hoses. The last measure caused ridicule on the Internet, to which the Delhi administration explained that when water is sprayed, “air bubbles trapped in the foam will burst out and it will dissipate.” Chhath Puja Samiti chairman Vikas Rai responded by suggesting that the authorities are imitating pollution control in order to avoid media criticism. He added that the foam “does not bother believers.”

Some Indians really don’t see it as a threat. “This is how we celebrate every year. Even if the water quality is poor, we do it. We don’t wait until <...> the water will be clean, ”said volunteer Manoj Kumar Thakur.

According to experts, bathing in Yamuna during pollution can lead to respiratory and skin problems.

How India celebrated a holiday in a sacred river covered with a layer of foam – in the photo gallery “Gazeta.Ru”.