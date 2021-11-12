Belarus announced a training landing of Russian troops near the borders of Lithuania – RBK

As noted in the Belarusian Defense Ministry, after the landing, the paratroopers will conduct exercises. In particular, the troops will work out “seizing and holding a bridgehead, searching for and destroying designated targets, as well as sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the enemy and illegal armed formations.”

According to the Google.Maps service, the Gozhsky test site is located north of the city of Grodno, about 20 km from the border with Poland and less than 10 km from the border with Lithuania.

The situation on the border of Belarus with these two countries escalated sharply in early November, when groups of illegal migrants headed to the Polish border and set up a temporary camp there.

What the breakthrough of migrants to Poland looked like: live broadcast of the RBC TV channel



In response, the Polish authorities pulled additional forces to the Belarusian border. Despite this, on November 10, two groups of migrants managed to break through the barriers and make their way to the Bialystok area, however, according to Warsaw, the refugees were eventually caught. Once again, part of the migrants managed to overcome the contamination at the border near the Belarusian checkpoint “Bruzgi” on the morning of November 12, the Polish military reported that all the refugees had been expelled back.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, commenting on the situation at the border, said about the threat of an armed conflict with the participation of Russian troops. “We understand what it is like today to wage war with these unfortunate people on the border of Poland – for example, with Belarus – and push out columns of tanks. It is clear that this is some kind of training or blackmail. We know that if, God forbid, we make some mistake, if we stumble, it will immediately draw Russia into this whirlpool, ”he said.

Press Secretary of Vladimir Putin Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border will not pose a threat to Russia’s national security.