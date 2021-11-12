Belarus declared its readiness to respond to threats together with Russia – RBK

Minsk believes that Poland’s response does not correspond to the scale of the migration crisis. According to the Minister of Defense of Belarus, Warsaw is trying to solve its internal problems

Photo: Victor Tolochko / Sputnik / RIA Novosti



Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin suggested that Poland is trying to unleash a conflict on the border and wants to drag Europe into it. He assured that Belarus is ready to defend the borders of the Union State, including with the help of Russia.

“The created system for responding to any threats and challenges allows us to ensure the country’s security, including, if necessary, with our main strategic ally – the Russian Federation,” Khrenin said in a statement published by the BelTA Telegram channel.

“I would like to warn the“ hotheads ”not to overestimate their capabilities – the language of ultimatums, threats and blackmail is unacceptable. The armed forces of Belarus are ready to respond harshly to any attacks, ”the head of the military department emphasized.

Migrant camp on the border of Belarus and Poland. Photo report



According to Khrenin, the military activity of Poland in recent days is not related in scale to the migration crisis. According to the minister, the fact that a 15,000-strong group has been created near the western borders of Belarus speaks of Warsaw’s attempts to solve its internal political problems in this way.

Poland began to draw up additional forces to the border with Belarus after the appearance of refugees in the Grodno region who tried to break into the EU. On Wednesday, two groups of migrants managed to break through the barriers and make their way to the Bialystok area, however, according to Warsaw, the refugees were eventually caught.

On November 9, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko warned about the threat of a military crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border. “We understand what it is like today to wage war with these unfortunate people on the border of Poland – for example, with Belarus – and push out columns of tanks. It is clear that this is some kind of training or blackmail. We know that if, God forbid, we make some mistake, if we stumble, it will immediately draw Russia into this whirlpool, ”he said.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov expressed hope that the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border would not pose a threat to Russia’s national security.