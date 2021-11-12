Belarus offered the EU a way out of the situation with migrants at the border – Gazeta.Ru

The situation with migrants remaining on the Belarusian-Lithuanian border, according to the deputy head of the presidential administration of Belarus Olga Chupris, can be resolved by a dialogue between the EU and Minsk. This was reported on YouTube ONT…

According to her, the negotiators could start developing a roadmap.

“How to get out of this situation? It seems to me that the leaders of neighboring states, Poland, Lithuania, as well as other EU states need to start a dialogue with official representatives, the leadership of Belarus on the subject of building a roadmap in order to prevent the situation from worsening, ”the deputy head of the presidential administration emphasized.

Chupris noted that joint efforts and negotiations will help to overcome the negative consequences in connection with refugees. It will also be possible to avoid human casualties, she added.

Also, the UN High Commissioners for Human Rights and Refugees should be involved in solving the problem, the deputy head of the presidential administration of Belarus is sure.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union will not introduce sanctions against Belarus due to the situation with migrants.

Before that Poland reported on the increase in the number of migrants on the border with Belarus.