Belarusian woman living in Iraq told about suspicious tours to Minsk

It is not easy to find and talk Russian-speaking citizens living in Iraq about the situation with the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border. Not because people don’t want to communicate. It’s just that those who live in the country wonder why people are fleeing Iraq.

Our interlocutor, Belarusian Ekaterina, asked not to indicate her last name: “I try to come to my homeland every year, I have a house there, my relatives live, I don’t want unnecessary problems.”

We started our conversation with the tourist excitement that suddenly arose in Iraq.

“It all started this spring,” says Ekaterina. – In Iraq, unexpectedly in all social networks, advertising of tours to Belarus began to appear on the Internet. She was everywhere, like it or not, you bump into it. They offered tours at bargain prices – $ 700-800 for 14 days. If you tried, you could find a ticket for $ 500. The price included flight, hotel accommodation, guide services and visa. It was much cheaper than buying a ticket yourself. For example, I bought a ticket to Minsk and back through Turkey, the price was $ 850.

– Do you have such proposals now?

– No, a few weeks ago everything disappeared abruptly. About tours to Belarus – silence, as if there were none. I no longer see these offers or travel agencies that advertised tours. In any case, there is nothing like that on social networks. We planned to fly to Minsk cheaper, but we could not find anything. And now it is even more difficult for my husband to fly to Belarus with me.

– Why didn’t you fly when you had the opportunity?

– There was one nuance. To buy a cheap ticket, you had to leave a deposit of $ 2,000 to the travel agency. We did not understand why this is necessary. They explained to us: if you return to Kurdistan, the money will be returned to you. They said it was like “insurance”. Only recently did it come to us, perhaps, for an additional fee, the “travelers” were offered to provide a person who would illegally transfer them across the border. This is what the tourist paid for. If it is not possible to cross the border, the person will return to his homeland and the money will be given to him.

– Did the travel agency tell you that you can cross the border?

– No, there was no talk of migration at all. And nowhere in the advertisement did they talk about it, did not write, everything was quiet. Probably, they spoke only to those who were interested. But for some reason they took the deposit from everyone.

– Did Iraqi citizens often go on excursions to Belarus before?

– Yes, they love Belarus. But such excitement has never been observed. Basically, we went in late autumn and winter. Poor people live here, they can afford such a trip.

– Can you get a Belarusian visa now?

– In Iraq, visas were issued to all tourists at the airport. I am aware of this, because I found out how my husband can receive an invitation to fly to Minsk with me. I was then told that even with an invitation, it is not a fact that my husband would be approved for a visa at the airport. We did not dare to fly together. And it turns out that visas were approved by almost everyone.

– As I understand it, your family does not seek to leave Iraq?

– It didn’t even occur to me. The spouse has a decent income, a good job. In the near future, we are definitely not going to emigrate either to Europe or to Belarus.

– Do you have news coverage of events in Belarus?

– Yes, they show it on the news, but I won’t say that this is the number one topic. To be honest, I don’t understand why people are fleeing from here. You can live quite well here. The country is not poor. I know that many Ukrainian women go to Baghdad to earn money in beauty salons, do manicure, get a job as hairdressers. Surgical plastic is also widespread here. Almost every second woman in Iraq can afford to fix something in her appearance.

– Did any of your acquaintances try to leave for Europe through Belarus?

– Honestly, I have not heard about it. Therefore, when I saw this footage from a refugee camp at the border, I was surprised. None of my acquaintances, of my husband’s friends, talked about this. Yes, many of our friends were going to go to have a rest in Belarus in winter, but nothing more. And now there are no tours. My husband and I do not understand why people have chosen such a difficult path. Could then go through Ukraine, at least in Iraq there is a consulate of this country.

– Refugees complain about the low standard of living in the country. What are your salaries?

– Yes, more than in Belarus. My husband’s sister works as a laboratory assistant in a hospital. She has a sparing schedule – she works for a day, rests for a week. Receives 450-500 dollars per month. Another relative of ours also works in medicine. Schedule: 3-4 times a week from 8 am to noon. The salary is the same, $ 500. The lowest wages are for janitors – $ 200-250, but they also do not plow from morning to night, as in Russia and Belarus. They work for several hours a day. People who hold decent positions earn between $ 1000-2000 and up. I’m talking about government agencies, where people do not work all day, but only half a day.

– Why do you think then there are so many Kurds who want to leave the country?

– In Kurdistan, they doubt that most of the migrants who are now sitting at the border are from Kurdistan. Maybe the sixth part decided to leave Iraq, those who live in the border regions are really uneasy there.

– How do the local authorities feel about what is happening?

– According to the news, local officials condemn the migrants, but they are waiting for them back, offering to return. They say something about helping them. And they repeat: “Do you think Europe is waiting for you? You are not needed there. “

– Now Iraqi citizens are sitting at the border, eating canned food. Is it hard for them to get used to such a cuisine?

– They eat canned food in Iraq, they don’t eat only pork. Prefer rice like the Chinese. But they will have no problems with food in Belarus, they are omnivores.

– Is it hard for them to endure?

– The cold will destroy them. In Kurdistan, we sometimes see snow, but in Baghdad, consider summer all year round. For example, today we have 20 degrees of heat, the winter is approaching, it is already cold for us. I have already taken out warm socks, I feel uncomfortable. I can imagine what it is like for those who are freezing in Belarus. They tolerate hellish heat more easily than the slightest cold. My friends, who constantly go on excursions to Belarus in winter, are carefully preparing for the trip. They buy warm jackets. For them, cold and snow are exotic.

– If they are offered to stay in Belarus, will they be able to live there?

– My husband and I discussed this option ourselves. But we came to the conclusion, let him work here, undermine the money, then retire and only then we may move. By the way, we will be able to live with dignity in Belarus on his pension. As for the refugees, it will be difficult for them there. If they are given housing and work in the villages, I doubt they will survive. They have never been engaged in agriculture; it does not exist in Iraq. Here only sheep and cows are kept. And the salary in the Belarusian villages is ridiculous. They will have to plow for a month to earn $ 150-200. Although I swung it. Now salaries have fallen, people in the villages receive $ 50 each. So if they stay, they will quickly want to return to their homeland.

– Are the Kurds aggressive or calm by their nature? And the Belarusians are already afraid.

– I will say for the Kurds, I practically do not communicate with Arabs. Kurds are friendly, religious, not aggressive. By the way, there are many migrants from Syria and Baghdad in Kurdistan. They often beg in the markets. It seems to me that now among the migrants there are those who do not want to work. Or there are people sitting there who call themselves Kurds. Who will tell the truth now? So I honestly have not heard that the indigenous Kurds left here in bulk. I would not be surprised if many refugees in Belarus have already thrown away their passports and invented legends for themselves. The media are also talking about this. For me, Kurdistan is a normal country, rich, there is oil, so there is money.

We contacted two travel agencies that sold vouchers to Iraqi citizens in Belarus.

On the page in the social network of the Ullabel.Belarus company, which specializes in tours from Iraq to Belarus, the last post is dated October 7th. In the photo – a group of tourists from Iraq with a guide. To our question whether we can purchase a ticket from Iraq, they answered us: “Unfortunately, we are not making invitations and visas now for reasons beyond our control.”

The Jood.landiq company informed that they are ready to sell the tour to Minsk at any time. They just warned that the prices for travel had risen greatly, and they would have to fly with a stopover in Dubai. When asked if there would be any problems with visas, we received an answer: “With visas to Belarus, everything is simple and fast, there will be no problems”.

