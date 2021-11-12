https://ria.ru/20211112/belavia-1758696921.html

Belavia will not take citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen on flights from Turkey

MINSK, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Belavia will no longer transport citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen from Turkey to Belarus. “In accordance with the decision of the competent authorities of Turkey, from November 12, 2021, citizens of Iraq, Syria, Yemen will not be accepted for transportation on flights from Turkey to Belarus. “, – said in the release of the company. Passengers who have fallen under this ban with tickets in their hands can make a full refund without deductions at the place of purchase. Earlier it became known about similar measures taken by Turkish Airlines. In the summer, the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia increased a stream of refugees from the Middle East and North Africa trying to break through to Western Europe. The situation escalated on November 8, when about two thousand people gathered at the barrage wire. Polish security forces thwarted several breakthrough attempts, including with the use of tear gas; illegal immigrants have set up a spontaneous camp. Warsaw, Vilnius and Riga blame Belarusians for what is happening, Minsk denies all accusations. President of the republic Alexander Lukashenko said that the country will no longer restrain the flow of people: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money nor strength for this.”

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-12T10: 30 true PT1M21S

