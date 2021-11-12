Belavia will not transport citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen to Minsk

Citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen will not be allowed on Belavia flights from Turkey to the Republic of Belarus. Those citizens who have already bought tickets will receive a refund. This is stated in the message on the website of the Belarusian air carrier.

Belavia operates regular flights from Istanbul to Minsk. The airline said in a statement that the decision was made due to the ban on transportation by the Turkish authorities.

Earlier, the office of the President of Poland announced the same restrictions on the part of the Turkish airline Turkish Airlines.

At the same time, a plane of the Syrian airline Cham Wings took off from Damascus to Minsk. Observers admit that the plane could have brought in new migrants.

Citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen make up the majority of migrants who try to get to Poland and other EU countries through Belarusian territory. In recent days, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border has become especially aggravated.

Several months ago, Alexander Lukashenko promised to loosen control over the border due to the sanctions imposed by the European Union against his regime. In November, the situation escalated, columns of migrants without permits to enter the European Union tried several times to break into Poland from Belarusian territory, resisting the border guards and the military. Numerous investigations confirm that migrants were deliberately invited to the country with the support of the Belarusian authorities.

On November 11, members of the UN Security Council Estonia, France, Ireland, Norway, Great Britain, the United States and Albania issued a statement in which they accused Minsk of using migrants to destabilize the situation in neighboring countries. According to the countries – authors of the statement, the Belarusian authorities by their actions want to divert attention from the violation of human rights in their country.

The UN Security Council countries also announced that they are ready to discuss additional measures in relation to those involved in the Lukashenka regime. Minsk responded by declaring that the announcement of likely new sanctions is a direct threat.