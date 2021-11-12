Beloved Garik Kharlamov spoke about her worst test

Last weekend, all the press focused on the 28-year-old actress Katerina Kovalchuk. Famous comedian at the opening of the Hot dog bulldog restaurant chain Garik Kharlamov for the first time officially introduced her as his beloved. The lovers willingly posed for photographers and did not leave each other.

The press wrote that Katerina really cares about Garik. For example, he wears pies for him on set – unlike his ex-wife, an actress Christina Asmus, who was more focused on her career, say sources from the couple’s entourage. However, Katerina Kovalchuk also does not forget about the development of her acting future.

Garik Kharlamov came to the opening of his diner with a new girlfriendThe artist founded the Hot Dog Bulldog fast food restaurant.

Teleprogramma.pro spoke with the actress about the new film works, the most terrible test at the Fort Boyard project and the relationship with the star sister Anna Kovalchuk, known to a wide audience on the TV series “Secrets of the Investigation” and the serial film Vladimir Bortko “The Master and Margarita” based on the novel of the same name Mikhail Bulgakov.

“I always have combat weapons with me”

– Katerina, recently you starred in the TV series “8 Ways to Love” …

– There are many short stories in this film, and I am filming one of them. But my role is small. But I play the main role in the TV series “The Cleaner”, which is filmed for the Premier video service.

Filming takes place in Gelendzhik. In the series I play an operative, I will be an opera, like my sister (actress Anna Kovalchuk in the TV series “Secrets of the Investigation” – approx. ed.).

– Did you have to shoot, perform any tricks during the filming?

– I always have combat weapons with me. But I don’t shoot there and I don’t perform anything in combat. In the series, my character is investigating murders.

– Will there be a continuation of the series “Hussar”, where you also played the main role?

– While we all wait and hope that the second season will also happen.

“On the set of the Fort Boyard project, cockroaches and larvae fell on my head.”

– You took part in the famous extreme show “Fort Boyard”. What was the hardest challenge for you?

– When cockroaches and larvae fell on my head. And I also had to get a hint from the scorpion’s claw. This was the scariest assignment for me.

– The participants of the project, which was filmed in France, had to spend ten days on self-isolation … What have you been doing all this time?

– Yes, we spent ten days in quarantine, were in a hotel. I read, swam, sunbathed, watched films, and recorded samples for the American project by Paramount. I also have an agent in the United States.

– You started talking about films. What is your favorite?

– “Titanic”. Favorite director – James Cameronand the actor – Leonardo DiCaprio. No matter how trite it may sound …

– And the book?

– “The little Prince” Antoine de Saint-Exupery.

“My sister and I communicate well”

– Your sister is the famous actress Anna Kovalchuk. What is your relationship with her?

– We communicate well. We’re girlfriends. Only, unfortunately, we don’t see each other so often because of work. After all, we now live in different cities. But everything is fine.

– You are very slim. How do you keep yourself in good shape?

– I do not eat red meat, drink a lot of water, do sports (stretching), do warm-up, exercise, etc.

– I really want to ask you about your personal life …

– Happiness loves silence …

