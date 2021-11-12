Ben Affleck’s J.Lo engagement ring is worth $ 11 million

Apparently, over the years, not only the feelings of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck grow, but also the prices of his gifts. It turns out that the singer’s engagement ring has grown in price several times over 20 years!

J. Lo (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

In 2002, Ben Affleck proposed to J.Lo. Imagine him kneeling and holding out to his beloved a Harry Winston box with a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring. By the way, at that time it cost $ 2.5 million, and now its price is estimated at $ 11 million. Now we understand how valuable this gift is in every sense of the word! Let us remind you that the pink diamond is one of the rare precious stones.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images)

“Ninety percent of the pink diamonds come from one location – the Argyle mine in Australia, which announced it would close in 2020 and cease mining this year,” Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat, told PageSix.

“Our partner in trendy colors created rings similar to J.Lo’s just two years ago,” he told us. “The cost was about $ 10 million. I think the price of her ring today will be closer to $ 11 million, ”he added.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo: legion-media

“I wanted you to have something that no other person has,” Ben J. Lo said when he gave her the ring. The singer spoke about this in an interview in 2002. Then Lopez said that this ring is “the most magnificent thing in the world.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (Photo: @jlo)

And now, after almost 20 years, the couple resumed their romance, Affleck will not have to think long about which ring to present to his beloved with a cherished question. However, there are rumors on the web that J.Lo did not return the gift: “As far as I know, Jen never returned the ring,” a source told Access Daily. So if the couple finally decides to get married, the most beautiful and rare ring is already there!