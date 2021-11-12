Beyonce releases soundtrack to sports drama starring Will Smith

King Richard is slated for release on November 18, 2021.

Still from the movie “King Richard” with Will Smith / screenshot

Popular American singer Beyonce has released the soundtrack to the biographical drama “King Richard”.

The composition was published on the performer’s YouTube channel.

The track was named Be Alive.

The painting “King Richard” tells the story of the father of the famous tennis players Serena and Venus Williams.

“King Richard”: what else is known about the film

The main role in the film was played by actor Will Smith.

In addition to him, Onzhanyu Ellis, Sania Sydney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwin and John Bernthal starred in the film.

The film was directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

Read alsoThe film “Dune” was nominated for “Oscar” in 14 nominationsThe project was announced in March 2019. Then it became known that Will Smith will play Richard Williams in the film, written by Zach Baelin. Then Warner Bros. acquired the rights to produce the film.

Liv Schreiber was supposed to play Paul Cohen in the film, but it was announced in October 2020 that he was replaced by Tony Goldwin.

The release of the picture is scheduled for November 18, 2021.

Katerina Schwartz