Biden Signs Legislation Banning Equipment From Two Chinese Companies

Moscow. November 12. INTERFAX.RU – US President Joe Biden has signed a law banning the use of equipment from Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE in the United States, media reported.

In accordance with the law, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is no longer required to review and approve any applications for authorization to use equipment from Chinese companies that pose an unacceptable “national security risk.” FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the agency has approved more than 3,000 applications from Huawei since 2018. The signed law “will help ensure that unsafe equipment from companies such as Huawei and ZTE can no longer be connected to US communications networks.”

The law stipulates that the FCC may also revoke previous approvals previously granted to Chinese companies.

The bill was unanimously approved on October 28 this year by the US Senate, and in early November by the US House of Representatives by an overwhelming majority.

In March, the FCC identified five Chinese companies as national security threats under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. These include the aforementioned Huawei and ZTE, as well as Hytera, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology, and Zhejiang Dahua Technology.