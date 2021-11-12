Billionaire Ray Dalio warns investors of the impact of high inflation

The founder of the world’s largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio (fortune, according to Forbes Real-Time, $ 20 billion) warned investors that rising inflation, which has peaked in the United States since 1990, is undermining their real wealth.

“Some people are wrong to think that they are getting richer as their asset value rises, without seeing their purchasing power declining,” the investor wrote on Twitter.

The billionaire explained his position on LinkedIn, where he posted a chapter of his new book “Principles of Working with a Changing World Order: Why Nations Succeed and Fail.” The billionaire noted that the US now spends much more than it earns and pays for expenses by printing money that is devalued. “We’re on the wrong track right now,” wrote Dalio (quoted by Bloomberg). According to the billionaire, spending money on investment and infrastructure, rather than consumption, tends to increase productivity, but printing money that is not aimed at increasing productivity will not generate wealth.

“The change of power is due to a change in welfare,” he wrote. And he emphasized: “History shows that when a person, organization, country or empire spends more than they earn, suffering and turmoil await.” “There is no person, organization, country or empire that would not collapse and lose its purchasing power,” he said.