Binance Blocks Customer Accounts After Failure With Old Dogecoin Transactions

On November 10, as a result of a software update failure, cryptocurrency exchange Binance re-conducted an unknown number of custom Dogecoin transactions made several years ago. After the funds went from the exchange’s cold wallet to third-party accounts, the site demanded the senders of the original transactions to compensate for the damage at the current rate and blocked their balances.

As one of the victims, providing cryptocurrency exchange services, told ForkLog, in November 2019 and February 2020, he sent clients 30,211 DOGE and 25,400 DOGE, respectively. At that time, the rate was $ 0.0026. Both deals were successful.

However, on November 10, these transactions were again debited from the exchange’s cold wallet. Binance blocked the user’s account and demanded to return the funds that went to the accounts of its clients – at the current rate of $ 0.262.

Data: A screenshot of a user’s conversation with Binance support.

“The first client paid $ 78 for Dogecoin in 2019 and received about $ 7900 two years later. The second in 2020 gave $ 67 for coins and has now received about $ 7000. The total equivalent of a claim against me is over $ 14,900. That is, the exchange made a mistake, sent previously successful transactions to third parties a second time, and requires these funds from me, ”said the victim.

Data: the first successful sending of DOGE by the user, and the exchange’s erroneous sending of the same amount of coins as a result of a technical failure.

Now his blocked account has $ 12,700.

“I am ready to cooperate with the exchange and provide, upon their official request, the necessary data of the recipients to whom they mistakenly sent funds, but I am not ready to incur financial losses as a result of their mistakes,” the client added.

Another victim, trader Dmitry, found himself in a similar situation. Binance resubmitted 27,705 DOGEs to the address that received them back in November 2020 when the rate was only $ 0.004.

Data: a screenshot of the user’s personal account on the Binance exchange.

“The technical support explained that after the last update they have some kind of failures, and the old transactions are repeated. I asked what I have to do with this glitch and why I should pay for it. I was told that since I once made a payment to this address, this address either belongs to me, or I need to know who it belongs to, ”Dmitry said.

The user said that he used to constantly withdraw Dogecoin through exchangers and cashed them, so it is impossible to find out to whose wallet the coins went or to which exchanger it belongs. Binance refused to unfreeze the user’s deposit until it finds the owner of the recipient address.

Data: A screenshot of a user’s conversation with Binance support.

“This is an outspoken scam. Due to the fact that a year ago I somehow contacted this address, I must find and convince the person that Binance was wrong, and he must return the money to them. Imagine the level of stupidity and absurdity, ”adds the victim.

His blocked account has $ 2400. “Debt” to Binance is 27 705 DOGE – at the current exchange rate it is over $ 7230.

Another trader under the nickname alexmen89 due to the transaction in August 2019, Binance made a claim for 6680 DOGE. Two years ago, the coins were worth a little over $ 16, currently – $ 1,730.

Data: a screenshot of the user’s personal account on the Binance exchange.

The victims created a Telegram chat. Users of English-speaking forums have already reported a similar problem. The total number of victims during the incident is still unknown. The amounts blocked on some balances exceed $ 10,000.

Binance representatives announced the temporary suspension of the withdrawal of funds from the Dogecoin network:

“We discovered a minor withdrawal issue from the Dogecoin network after updating to version 1.14.5 on November 10th and temporarily suspended the withdrawal.”

Dogecoin team joined in solving the problem.

“The withdrawal of funds on the Dogecoin network will be closed until the error is corrected. At the same time, users can still withdraw DOGE on the Binance Smart Chain and Binance Chain networks, ”added Binance.

Recall that at the end of October, on the Binance.US platform, the bitcoin price fell by 87% within a minute – from $ 65,300 to $ 8,200. The fall in price was due to a software error of one of the institutional clients – his trading algorithm malfunctioned.

The incident caused a flurry of criticism towards the company, as some users’ orders to buy at a low price were executed, while others sold assets at stop-loss orders.

