Binance CEO Explains France Headquarters Ambitions | Blockchain24

Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao said he hopes to become a digital asset service provider in France in 2022. The exchange is a leading player in the global market, accounting for 70% of cryptocurrency transactions.

Following a $ 116 million initiative by Binance with the non-profit French Fintech to set up a research center and accelerator in France, the company now appears to be trying to establish itself in the country. This despite the fact that Reuters reported last month that Binance may open a headquarters in Ireland.

“France will be the natural choice for a regional and possibly global headquarters,” Zhao said in an interview with Les Echoes.

Things have not been going so smoothly for the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange lately, with regulators from all corners of the globe restricting it. In the UK and Japan, financial regulators have warned the company against operating without a permit. In Germany, exchange-traded tokens offered by Binance have drawn the ire of the country’s regulators.

Despite pressure from regulators, Zhao claims to welcome regulation and believes his 600-strong compliance team will enable Binance to weather the storm. In 2021, the company added 150 Compliance and Regulatory Relations employees, which means more than 15% of its 3,500 employees are now busy calming regulatory nerves.