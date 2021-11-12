Binance cryptocurrency exchange crashed – RBC

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance arranged a series of arbitrary repeated transactions of Dogecoin cryptocurrency, blocked the accounts from which it did it, and requires their holders to return the funds. Technical support is trying to solve the problem

Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi / Reuters



A major malfunction of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange was reported by users on social networks and confirmed by representatives of the site itself. As Binance announced, after a software update, it discovered a “minor issue” with withdrawing funds from Dogecoin (Doge) cryptocurrency, so it temporarily suspended its transactions.

One of the affected users described the essence of the problem as follows: suddenly, the exchange repeated the deal with Doge, which he conducted a couple of years ago, debiting the same number of coins from the account to the same addressee. But since there were no these coins on his account now, the program automatically gave him a “loan” in cryptocurrency. After that, the cryptocurrency exchange blocked the account, demanding to pay off the debt in order to unblock it. In technical support, the user was asked to independently try to return Doge from the addressee to whom they were listed due to an exchange error.

USA for the first time imposed sanctions against a cryptocurrency exchange service



A similar story to RBC was told by two more Binance users. And they reported that they could not even find the addressees to whom Doge was transferred from their accounts, since the transactions that were now copied were carried out several years ago. “In support all day long, they answer the same thing, like robots: we will unfreeze your account only after you return the Doge,” one of the victims complained.

A representative of Binance, in response to RBC’s questions, said that the company is aware of the problem. According to him, about 1.6 thousand accounts around the world were affected. The Binance team is working with the Doge project team to resolve the issue. He did not specify how many users this exchange has in Russia and how many of them encountered a problem.