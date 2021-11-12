Binance responded to users’ problems with Dogecoin

Cryptoexchange is working with the developers of the “meme” cryptocurrency to resolve technical issues

Crypto exchange Binance began working with the developers of the “meme” cryptocurrency Dogecoin to resolve technical problems of users with the altcoin. This was reported to RBC-Crypto by a representative of the trading platform. According to him, problems with Dogecoin affected about 1.6 thousand clients of the exchange.

Previously, problems with access to the functionality of the trading platform were reported by users of Reddit. One of the clients of the trading platform wrote on Twitter, that the exchange requires him to compensate for damage in the amount of 53.7 thousand Dogecoin ($ 13.4 thousand, taking into account the current exchange rate as of November 12). The user claims that he has not carried out transactions with the “meme” token for more than two years.

Also Binance temporarily disabled withdrawing Dogecoin from the trading platform. The representatives of the crypto exchange explained that the withdrawal of the cryptocurrency will not be available until the trading platform resolves the technical problems that have arisen.

Dogecoin Developers explained on Twitter that the problem could have arisen as a result of “stuck” transactions that did not meet the system’s requirements to complete successfully.

The altcoin development team suggests that most of these transactions were too low in fees, however, in the 1.14.5 update, which was released on November 10, the fees on the Dogecoin network were significantly reduced. As a result of the restart of the Binance node, which occurs after the altcoin update, the transactions were automatically executed.

