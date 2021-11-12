Binance Suspends DOGE Withdrawal Due To Dogecoin 1.14.5 Update

Binance cryptocurrency exchange has suspended DOGE withdrawal. This may be due to the resumption of stuck transactions after the recent Dogecoin 1.14.5 update.

The exchange reported finding problems with the DOGE withdrawal, but did not specify what they were. Binance is liaising with the Dogecoin team on this matter. However, the Dogecoin 1.14.5 update created serious problems for some users. They complain that Binance initiated the withdrawal of DOGE without their consent, and now the exchange is asking these users to return the DOGE, otherwise the withdrawal function on the exchange will remain inactive for them. However, people cannot return DOGE as they are not on the balance sheet.

Dogecoin Developers explained on Twitter, that over a year ago, Binance had already notified them of pending DOGE transactions that could get stuck due to insufficient fees. According to the Dogecoin developers, they instructed the exchange to use inputs for stuck transactions in order to reverse them and replace them with other transactions. However, the exchange did not notify the developers if it followed the instructions provided. Binance recently updated the software for Dogecoin version 1.14.5, which implies lower fees. Therefore, previously stuck transactions could be carried out automatically.

The developers also wrote that invalid transactions do not have a specific time-out period and are usually discarded due to memory constraints. However, they may remain if the mempool is not cleared. For a successful transaction cancellation, it is necessary to spend the inputs of the canceled transaction on another, which will invalidate the first. Experts recommend that ISPs with concerns about stuck invalid transactions stop the nodes, delete the mempool.dat file, and then start the node using zapwallettxes.

At the beginning of the month, Binance already suspended withdrawals of cryptocurrencies due to slow transaction execution and queue accumulation. In addition, a few days ago, the Binance exchange launched a mining pool for Litecoin and Dogecoin.