Binance Users Facing Issues With Dogecoin Transaction Come To Life

Amid the incident, representatives of the trading platform suspended the withdrawal of the cryptocurrency.

The popular cryptocurrency exchange Binance has limited the access of a number of users to the withdrawal of cryptocurrencies. The reason was their “debt” in Dogecoin (DOGE). Writes about this CoinDesk.

Binance users discovered Dogecoin withdrawal from their accounts without their knowledge. The appearance of messages on the network with complaints was preceded by a statement by the platform representatives about the temporary limitation of transfers to DOGE due to a “minor problem”. That being said, some users claim that they also cannot withdraw other cryptocurrencies.

Binance account holders reported that the system had automatically withdrawn their Dogecoin and then requested a refund of their digital assets.

One user complained that Binance transferred part of his DOGE to a crypto exchange wallet HitBTC, which he does not have access to. It turns out that he cannot fulfill the requirement of the trading platform to return Dogecoin in full.

CoinDesk also received information that many users who “owed” Binance did not have a single DOGE on their account.

For those who did not return the cryptocurrency, the trading platform limited access to the withdrawal of digital assets.

One of the developers of Dogecoin believes that the incident can be explained by the “revival” of transactions with DOGE, which once tried to conduct Binance users. According to him, transfers could be “frozen” by the system due to a number of factors, including low fees. The reason for the “revival” of transactions, as the developer reads, was the recent update of the Dogecoin network.

Against the background of the incident, information appeared on the network that Binance’s valuation could exceed $ 300 billion.

