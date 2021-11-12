Binance’s Estimated Value Reaches $ 300 Billion – WSJ

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance processes $ 76 billion worth of bitcoin and ether transactions daily, The Wall Street Journal found

Binance is working to obtain local licenses in multiple jurisdictions. The head of the crypto exchange Changpeng Zhao said this in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ). In which countries the exchange can deploy offices, officially remains unclear.

In an interview with Les Echos, for example, Zhao noted that the exchange sees France as a headquarters location. At the same time, earlier the head of Binance claimed in an interview with Reuters that the crypto exchange could open a headquarters in Ireland.

As the WSJ found out with reference to immigrants from Binance, the crypto exchange has 3,000 employees worldwide, and the valuation of the company, if it goes public, could be $ 300 billion. At the same time, Zhao will benefit most from the placement of shares, because, in his own words, he is the largest shareholder in Binance. However, the size of the share of the head of the crypto exchange remains unknown.

In March, Zhao announced that Binance had no plans for an IPO. This is due to the fact that the exchange is financially stable and does not need to attract funds. However, in September this year, The Information found out that Binance.US could go public in the next three years. The exact timing remains unknown, since the American version of the crypto exchange systematically suffers personnel losses.

For example, in April of this year, Binance.US CEO Katherine Coley left Binance.US. The reasons for the departure of the top manager were not disclosed. After leaving Binance.US, Kohli cut off her Twitter connection, prompting online investigations.

Then Kolya was replaced by the head of the Office of the Comptroller of the US Currency, Brian Brooks. However, he also did not stay on Binance.US for long and left the exchange after a couple of months – in August of this year. According to Brooks, he decided to leave the exchange due to “a strategic development disagreement.”

