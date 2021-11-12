Bitcoin cards and stock sales. Monobank told why there is a delay in projects – news from Ukraine, Banks

The monobank cryptocurrency card is awaiting approval from the National Bank for three months, and the launch of shares in monobank is postponed to 2022. This was announced by the co-founder of the banking project monobank Oleg Gorokhovsky in Telegram.

He noted that the bitcoin card is ready and has been awaiting NBU approval for three months.

“Of course, I am greatly depressed by the brooding of the regulator. Microfinance organizations that lend to Ukrainians at 100’000% per annum, this is ok for the NBU, and the card in the cryptocurrency raises concerns,” wrote Gorokhovsky.

He also added that companies such as PayPal and Visa are already working with cryptocurrencies in the world, and added that Ukraine “has a special path, as always.”

Gorokhovsky also said that after a three-month document verification procedure, Interactive Brokers turned down all Ukrainian banks that wanted to start trading in shares.

“The three-month procedure for concluding an agreement and checking a package of documents with Interactive Brokers ended with the fact that they refused to conclude an agreement in bulk to all Ukrainian banks that submitted applications,” wrote the co-founder of monobank.

According to Gorokhovsky, apart from monobank, similar applications were submitted by Taskcombank, Ukrgasbank, A-Bank and PrivatBank.

“monobank has already found another broker, but it will take additional time to integrate with a new partner. Therefore, the launch of shares, which was originally planned for autumn 2021, is postponed to the first quarter of 2022. We will definitely press this topic,” Gorokhovsky wrote.

monobank – mobile application and joint banking project of Universal Bank of Sergei Tigipko and IT company Fintech Band. Fully launched in November 2017. It positions itself as the first mobile bank in Ukraine without branches. Fintech was founded by former top managers of PrivatBank, including ex-CEO of the bank Alexander Dubilet and his son Dmitry. Now the founders are – Alexey Dubilet (son of Alexander Dubilet, 33.74% of shares), Evgeny Krivenko (17.18%), Oleg Gorokhovsky (17.18%), Vadim Kovalev (4.91%), Daria Bukreeva (4 , 91%), Mikhail Rogalsky (17.18%).

In August 2021, Oleg Gorokhovsky reported that the value of monobank is more than $ 1 billion.

Natalia Sofienko

