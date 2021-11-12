Bloomberg learned about the EU warning about the risk of Russia’s “invasion” of Ukraine :: Politics :: RBC

The US has shared with the EU concerns about a possible Russian “invasion” of Ukraine amid reports of a troop build-up near the border. The Kremlin emphasized that Moscow did not threaten anyone and poses no danger to anyone

Russian military equipment during exercises in Crimea in April this year

(Photo: Russian Defense Ministry press service via AP)



US officials have expressed concerns to their European counterparts that Russia may be considering an “invasion” of Ukraine, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

According to the newspaper, Washington fears a possible “military operation”. The data on the basis of which such conclusions were made have not yet been transferred to the European Union. According to Bloomberg sources, the US estimate is backed up by “publicly available evidence.”

At the same time, an interlocutor of the agency close to the Kremlin noted that Russia “does not intend to start a war with Ukraine now, but wants to show that it is ready to use force if necessary.” According to another unnamed Bloomberg source, a Russian offensive is “unlikely”, but it allegedly has a “plan to respond to provocations from Ukraine.”

Politico published pictures of Russian troops “at the borders of Ukraine”



The Washington Post reported at the end of October that Russia is building up its troops on the border with Ukraine. According to her, US and European officials recorded “unusual movements of equipment and military personnel on the western flank of Russia.” Following this, Politico published satellite images showing military equipment near the city of Yelnya in the Smolensk region, located near the border with Belarus, part of which, presumably, is attached to the 1st Guards Tank Army of the Russian Armed Forces.