Boris Johnson, who visited the hospital, was told to put on a mask three times – Gazeta.ru

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reminded three times to wear a mask during a visit to a hospital in Northumberland County in the north-east of the country. This is reported by the newspaper Metro…

The prime minister was asked to put on the mask upon arrival at the Hexham hospital, before the photo session and at the meeting with the nurses. After the third reminder, he agreed.

Johnson took off his mask when answering a question from reporters. True, he did it with the permission of the media representatives.

According to Metro, the government delegation has been advised to use personal protective equipment. Moreover, a similar requirement, which applies to all visitors to a medical facility, is published on its website.

A spokesman for Johnson, in response to criticism, said that the prime minister wore a mask where patients lie and passed a negative PCR test before the visit.

Previously, Deputy Director of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences, infectious disease specialist Vadim Pokrovsky stated in a conversation with Gazeta.Ru, the Russian authorities need to tighten control over observance of the mask regime in order to stop the surge in the incidence of coronavirus in the country.