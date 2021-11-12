Brad Pitt says strippers changed his life

November 12 – GLAS. The future Oscar winner took girls strippers to events in Los Angeles. One of them told him about the course of Roy London, which was a turning point in the acting career of the future star.

Actor Brad Pitt dreamed of filming in films from early childhood and for this he came to Los Angeles. The first acquaintance of the future world-class star with California was not quite what he expected.

To pay for acting lessons, Brad Pitt donned a big chicken costume in front of a restaurant. He also delivered stripper girls.

“My job was to take girls to bachelor parties. I took them, collected money for them, turned on the music and helped them with clothes. It was not very good, but fun atmosphere, ”admitted Brad.

At the same time, Brad Pitt noted that it was the strippers who “completely changed his fate”: one of the strippers told the future Oscar winner about Roy London’s acting classes.

This led to the fact that Brad Pitt began getting his first roles and eventually became a world-class superstar.

