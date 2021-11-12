Brad Pitt: “Strippers changed my life!”



Brad Pitt – photo

Brad Pitt, receiving multimillion-dollar royalties and beloved by both viewers and film critics, admitted once that, in fact, it was not his plans to become an actor. Raised in a strict religious family, Pitt attended college in Missouri, studying journalism and advertising. However, one day he realized that this was not his destiny and dropped out of college shortly before graduation. Pitt’s parents were outraged, and when he told them he was going to Los Angeles and become an actor, they deprived him of financial support. The actor told the Mirror about this.

As Pitt said in one of his interviews, he soon realized that he knew nothing about life and was completely unprepared for what he faced in Los Angeles. He had no money or connections. And the only job he could find was the “role” of a chicken. His job was to walk the streets all day in a chicken suit advertising the fast food chain. And when he realized that he could no longer do this, he found another job. Which, however, as he quickly realized, was no better.

According to Pitt, he was hired as a driver for a strip club. However, his duties included more than just delivering girls to private parties. He was also responsible for the “musical accompaniment” of their performances, and during the show he picked up their clothes. As Brad frankly admitted, all this was not easy for him. The atmosphere at these events, according to the actor, was “not the healthiest for him, but, frankly, just depressing.” However, it was during this work of his that he became friends with one of the girls, who finally introduced him to the right person. It was an actor and a well-known Los Angeles acting teacher – Roy London.