Britain agreed to pay Iran debt for a broken 1974 contract
Britain agreed to pay Iran debt for a broken 1974 contract – RIA Novosti, 11/12/2021
Britain agreed to pay Iran debt for a broken 1974 contract
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kiani said that Iran and Great Britain have reached an agreement in principle on the payment of a debt to Tehran in the amount of 400 million … RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
2021-11-12T07: 19
2021-11-12T07: 19
2021-11-12T07: 19
MOSCOW, November 12 – RIA Novosti. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kiani said that Iran and the UK have reached an agreement in principle to pay Tehran a debt of £ 400 million ($ 535 million) for tanks that were not delivered in 1979, Bloomberg reported. agreed, but the question of the method and process of payment has not yet been resolved, "said an Iranian diplomat on a tour of Europe. The International Court of Justice in 2012 called on the UK to pay Iran compensation for a contract that Britain had broken between International Military Services (IMS) and Iran in 1974. Under this agreement, the company was obliged to supply more than 1,000 units of British tanks to Iran, but due to the revolution in Iran in 1979 and the coming to power of the Islamic clergy, London refused to fulfill the terms of the contract. Tehran still cannot receive compensation. The British authorities claim that they cannot repay the debt, since the Iranian Ministry of Defense is under sanctions.
Britain agreed to pay Iran debt for a broken 1974 contract