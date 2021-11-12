Bundestag assessed Lukashenka’s words about stopping gas transit to Europe | News | News

Bundestag deputy from the party “Alternative for Germany” Norbert Kleinwechter on Friday, November 12, in an interview with “Izvestia” commented on the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the possible blockage of the transit of Russian gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline.

“The latest threat to cut off natural gas in Germany is an expression of a policy of chaos. This is a problem not only for its western neighbors, but also for its Russian suppliers. <...> The federal government should act prudently, and Lukashenka should stop putting pressure, ”he said.

According to the German politician, this situation can be resolved, including through the speedy commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as well as by announcing to the migrants that Germany will not accept them.

On the eve of Lukashenka, commenting on possible new EU sanctions against Minsk, he recalled that the transnational main export gas pipeline Yamal-Europe passes through the Belarusian territory and gas is transported to the EU, which may be stopped.

As the representative of the Ministry of Economy and Energy of the Federal Republic of Germany Suzanne Ungrad said, the German government took note of Lukashenka’s words with regret.

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, in turn, noted that Russia was and will be a country fulfilling its obligations to provide European consumers with gas and contractual obligations, adding that Lukashenko’s statement was not coordinated with the Kremlin.

The deputy head of the presidential administration of Belarus Olga Chupris said that the dialogue between the European Union and the official Minsk with the aim of developing a roadmap could be a way out of the situation with migrants at the border.

The situation with illegal migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated when a large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border with Poland in a forest belt. Migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union.

On the Polish side, the border was reinforced by the military, police and intelligence officers. The European Union is currently discussing the expansion of sanctions against Belarus due to the migration crisis.

Minsk emphasizes that they have nothing to do with the crisis with migrants and it was the policy of Brussels that led to this state of affairs.