Business can save up to 3.5 billion on annual audit – Gazeta.Ru

Russian companies can save up to 3.5 billion rubles. at the annual statutory audit due to removal from the corresponding list. Denis Podshivalenko, vice president of the Price Monitoring Association, head of GreenExpertiza, told Gazeta.Ru about this.

There are now about 37 thousand non-public joint stock companies operating in Russia. These companies can count on delisting from the list of required audits. “The average cost of a compulsory annual audit for companies with revenue up to 1 billion rubles in Moscow is up to 150 thousand rubles. In the regions, the cost is one third lower, ”the expert noted.

According to him, with the average cost of an audit in Russia ranging from 70 to 100 thousand rubles and multiplying them by 37 thousand companies, an annual savings of 2.5 to 3.5 billion rubles will be obtained.

However, in this case, audit companies may lose part of their income. Now, according to the Ministry of Finance, about 4.2 thousand audit companies operate in Russia. Since the company’s share of statutory audit accounts for about 28%, that is, every third client falls out. Hence the conclusion that 28% is the proceeds attributable to the statutory audit, Podshivalenko said.

“We exclude companies with state participation, and we find that about 25% of income comes from the statutory audit. That is, audit companies, especially small ones, can lose from 10 to 25% of their income as a result of the introduction of these benefits, ”the specialist concluded.

Previously reportedthat at the end of 2020, Russian SMEs (small and medium-sized businesses) lost 2.8 trillion in turnover, and the main reason is the pandemic. At the same time, after the restrictions were lifted in the capital and regions, losses increased.