Cameron Diaz became a mother – baby’s name, baby’s gender, details – showbiz news

47-year-old Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, who previously spoke frankly about her family and age, became a mom for the first time. The good news was announced by the actress herself in her microblog.

The Charlie’s Angels star, along with her husband Benji Madden, whom she married in 2015, announced that they became the parents of a girl named Reddix.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy and grateful that we started the new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter Reddicks Madden. She instantly won our hearts and added to our family,” Cameron Diaz said on her Instagram page.

The actress also noted that she would not publish photos of her daughter and share any details, “except that she is really very cute.”

We will remind, earlier it was reported that Cameron Diaz is pregnant with her first child. However, there was no confirmation of these reports.