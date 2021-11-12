Cameron Diaz showed how to open champagne with a knife

The world famous actress Cameron Diaz, who either took a break or completely completed her film career, amused a large army of subscribers with an interesting trick that will be useful to fans of noisy parties.

So, the performer of the leading role of “Very bad teacher” was able to open a bottle of champagne with a knife, while maintaining a happy smile on her face.

This became known thanks to a new publication by Cameron Diaz on Instagram.

“It’s always good to know a fun trick at a party! Even if there are no parties!” Cameron signed the post.

It is also worth reminding our readers that back in the spring of 2020 it became known that the main star of the films “The Mask”, “Charlie’s Angels” and “Everybody’s Crazy About Mary” Cameron Diaz decided to end her film career.

The fact that the Hollywood star intends to end filming and become an ordinary housewife was announced by her close friend, actress Selma Blair.

Cameron, who was only 46 years old, managed to get pregnant for the first time, wanted to focus on family and spend time caring for her 39-year-old husband, member of the rock band Good Charlotte Benji Madden. Cameron, whose last big movie was in the 2014 film Annie, has no intention of returning to the screens.

