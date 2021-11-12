Canadian comedian Norm MacDonald dies at 62 | News | News

Canadian actor, screenwriter, comedian Norm MacDonald has passed away at the age of 62. His colleague, actor Jim Carrey, wrote about this on his Twitter page on Tuesday, September 14.

According to Kerry, the actor was his friend and was one of the brightest representatives of comedy art. “An honest and courageous genius of comedy. I love him, ”wrote the Hollywood star.

My dear friend Norm MacDonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him. – Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) September 14, 2021

MacDonald’s death was announced by his management firm Brillstein Entertainment. Comedian Laurie Joe Hoxtra’s girlfriend, who was with him at the time of his death, said the actor had been battling cancer for almost 10 years. According to her, the artist was determined to keep his health problems under wraps, away from family, friends and fans.

“He never wanted the diagnosis to affect how the public or anyone close to him saw him. Norm was a pure comedian, ”Deadline quotes her.

MacDonald started out as a screenwriter for the film Roseanne in 1992. Then from 1993 to 1999 he hosted the famous TV show “Saturday Night Live”. Known for the films “The Man on the Moon”, “Dirty Work”, “The Story of a Kidnapping” and others.