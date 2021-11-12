Cannes 2019: debut of Selena Gomez in a white Louis Vuitton outfit – photos – Style

During the opening ceremony of the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, American singer and actress Selena Gomez made her red carpet debut. It is noteworthy that for the first appearance at the film festival in her life, the celebrity chose an unusual outfit.

So, the star chose to dress up in a white set from Louis Vuitton, which consisted of a top with wide straps and a long skirt with a high slit. The waist of the star guests was emphasized by a wide belt in the style of the 80s. A silver necklace and high-heeled sandals looked harmoniously against a white look.

Selena Gomez at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival / Photo: Getty Images

In makeup, Selena preferred the classics – black arrows and rich red lips.

