Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid Openly Support Transgender Women

The signatories demand to grant equal rights to transgender women to education, employment, medical care, and also call for an end to violence against them.

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Halle Berry and other Hollywood celebrities have signed an open letter in support of transgender women and girls, reports The Daily Mail.

Read the best materials of the section on the page “Focus. Lifestyle” in Facebook

In total, the letter, which appeared on Transgender Publicity Day, was signed by 485 feminists who are known in the field of advocacy, business, entertainment, media, politics and social justice.

This comes after Arkansas lawmakers approved a ban on gender-based health care for trans children on March 30, and South Dakota issued an executive order banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams.

The letter states that 2020 was “the deadliest year ever” for the community and that the “epidemic of murder and violence that affects black and Hispanic transgender women” continues.

It calls on society to provide transgender people with equal access to education, employment, health care, recreation, public places, and also demands respect for the rights of everyone to “physical autonomy and self-determination.”

“We clearly and firmly recognize that transgender women are women and transgender girls are girls. And we believe that respecting the diversity of women’s experiences is strength, not harm, for the feminist cause. We all deserve the same access, freedom and opportunity. “, – reads the text.

The authors argue that the time has come to end a long history of attacks (legislative, physical, social and verbal) against trans women and girls:

“For too long, lawmakers have tried to strip trans women of their civil liberties — again in 2021, we witnessed a wave of fanatical government policies and legislation. Many of these laws target girls’ rights to play school sports or criminalize doctors for treating transgender youth and their families. The women’s movement has encountered doctors who have denied us the necessary medical care and services before. “

Other celebrities who signed this manifesto for transgender rights and freedoms included Julianne Moore, Megan Rapino, Gabrielle Union, Cynthia Erivo, Judith Light, Amy Schumer, Cara Delevingne, America Ferrera, Lena Dunham and many others.

Recall that on January 25, US President Joe Biden signed a decree according to which transgender people will have the right to do military service in the country’s army. Thus, a decree from the previous administration banning the service of transgender people in the US military was canceled.