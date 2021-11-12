Cardano Developers Test ERC-20 Token Conversion Service

Next week, an ERC-20 token converter is deployed on the Cardano testnet, which is supposed to become a “bridge” between the blockchain platform and the Ethereum network. IOHK project manager Francisco Landino told about it.

According to him, the converter will allow users to transfer tokens issued on Ethereum to Cardano. They will gain access to the transactional capabilities of the blockchain platform and lower fees. Landino noted the relevance of this for DeFi-applications that might want to deploy their services on a new network.

For the first time, the developers announced the integration of the ERC-20 token converter in May. The tool is necessary for the project to realize the promised opportunities in the field of decentralized finance.

“Alonzo hardfork and Plutus smart contracts are on the way. Once deployed, users will be able to migrate supported ERC-20 tokens from the congested Ethereum network.

According to the developers, the transfer of tokens “will take a few clicks.” When migrating to the Cardano network, special native tokens will be issued that have the same cost and work in a similar way to the reference.

In this case, a two-way conversion is provided. If the user chooses to return the funds to the original network, the native tokens on the Cardano platform will be burned.

On August 13, IOHK announced that the activation of Alonzo is scheduled for September 12, 2021. Against this backdrop, the price of Cardano (ADA) renewed its maximum at levels above $ 2.9. This allowed the cryptocurrency to enter the top 3 in terms of market capitalization, according to CoinGecko.

At time of writing, ADA is trading near $ 2.6.

Binance ADA / USDT hourly chart. Data: TradingView.

The rise in the value of the cryptocurrency also coincided with a period of high activity by IOHK. Between May and August, the Cardano team consistently made changes to the GitHub repository more intensively than the Ethereum developers, according to Santiment.

Dynamics of activity of developers of Cardano and Ethereum. Data: Santiment

We will remind, the head of IOHK Charles Hoskinson said that many projects in the digital asset industry have suffered from the commitment to the strategy of “first to market”, and Cardano does not want to repeat their mistakes.

