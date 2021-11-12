Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant fulfilled ahead of schedule the state defense order for the supply of diesel engines

The Chelyabinsk Tractor Plant (ChTZ-Uraltrak) fulfilled ahead of schedule the state defense order for the supply of diesel engines and spare parts to the Ministry of Defense. This is stated in the statement and. O. Deputy Director General of ChTZ Yuri Mamin, reports Rostec.

The company supplied the military department in full with diesel engines, as well as related equipment and spare parts, thereby fully fulfilling the state defense order in 2021. As noted, in 2020, ChTZ entered the top three enterprises in Russia for the implementation of defense orders, in this, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it was able to maintain its leading position.

The enterprise produces a wide range of diesel engines with a capacity of up to 1.5 thousand hp. for Russian military equipment. Some of the engines are supplied to the military directly, some – through finished products, i.e. already installed on the same tanks or self-propelled artillery mounts. As the ChTZ press service explained, all equipment manufactured by the Uralvagonzavod concern is equipped with diesel engines produced by the Chelyabinsk plant.

It is emphasized that on December 12, 2021, ChTZ will celebrate the anniversary – 80 years since the release of the first diesel engine after the evacuation of Kharkov Engine-Building Plant No. 75 to Chelyabinsk. In total, during the Great Patriotic War, the plant produced 48.5 thousand tank engines.