China’s largest chip maker SMIC loses four board members

This week, the board of directors of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Co. (SMIC), China’s largest semiconductor contract manufacturer, has lost four members. This happened against the backdrop of the entry into force of new US sanctions, after the introduction of which SMIC will need to obtain special licenses to use any technology of American origin.

Deputy CEO Liang Mong-Song, who previously held senior positions at South Korean tech giant Samsung and the world’s largest contract chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has left the board of directors. Liang Mong-Sun explained his decision to leave the board of directors by the need to focus on fulfilling his duties as deputy head of SMIC, since he will retain this position.

Also from the board of directors left the vice chairman of the company Chiang Shang-Yi, who said he wanted to spend more time with his family. As for the other two senior executives, Zhou Jie and Young Kwang Leei left their posts and resigned to focus on other business issues. It is noted that the resignation of four members of the board of directors occurred just two months after the chairman of the company Zhou Zixue resigned.

US Department of Commerce sanctions prevent SMIC from adopting semiconductor manufacturing processes below 10 nm. Since the company cannot compete with TSMC or Samsung in the field of advanced chips, SMIC has decided to focus on increasing production through mature technological processes. As part of this activity, the company is expanding its production capacity through the construction of new factories in China.