Cinema chain AMC started accepting payments in cryptocurrency :: RBC.Crypto

The company has added the ability to pay in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. Next in line – Dogecoin

American cinema chain AMC has begun accepting Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin as payment. About this on Twitter reported CEO of the company Adam Aron. He also added that in the future, the company will add the ability to accept payments in Dogecoin.

The AMC Cinema Network is already sells digital gift cards for cryptocurrency. In early November, Aron announced that he was studying the possibility of accepting payments in the “meme” cryptocurrency Shiba Inu.

AMC Entertainment owns about 1,000 cinemas in the United States and Europe. Despite the growth in revenue, in the second quarter, the company’s losses amounted to $ 344 million. It was able to resume the work of all its cinemas only at the end of June this year.

In early 2021, AMC was on the verge of bankruptcy due to quarantine restrictions. Many cinemas have been closed and studios have postponed premieres of their films. However, social media users sparked a surge in the value of several stocks, including AMC. As a result, the network was able to place additional securities, raise funds and avoid bankruptcy.

– The analyst predicted a “super cycle” of Litecoin growth

– Bitfinex User Withdraws $ 2 Billion Ethereum Long Positions

– “Bitcoin met resistance.” What will happen to cryptocurrency next

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.