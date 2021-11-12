Citi told when and to what levels gold will rise in price

Cash price chart gold at intervals of 4 hours

Gold prices continued to rise on Thursday after higher-than-expected inflation in the US, but Citigroup strategists warned that the precious metal’s rise could be limited by the time frame of the winter.

“If gold prices hold around $ 1,850 an ounce this week, there is likely to be a fresh influx of investors and $ 1,900 an ounce could be the next upside target,” Citi strategist group Aakash Doshi said to clients. late Wednesday night. “However, the strengthening of the US dollar and increased expectations of the Fed rate hike in the STIR markets [краткосрочных процентных ставок] are an obstacle to the rise in gold prices, even if the inflation momentum looks strong, ”Doshi said.

Gold for December delivery rose $ 15, or 0.85%, on Thursday to $ 1,864.50 an ounce, hitting another close it hadn’t seen in months. Gold rose $ 17.50, or 1%, on Wednesday to $ 1,848.30 an ounce on the Comex, its highest close since mid-June, according to FactSet data.

The jump in quotations followed the growth of the consumer price index by 0.9%, which is significantly higher than the 0.6% expected by economists. Annual inflation climbed to 6.2%, the largest jump in 31 years. There is no data on Thursday due to the Veterans Day.

“Concerns about more sustained inflation or even the possibility of stagflation support demand for inflation-indexed bonds (TIPS), gold and cryptocurrencies, which may persist in the short term as November CPI should continue to show strength,” Doshi and his team said. …

The gain in gold coincided with the strengthening of the dollar on Thursday. The US dollar, in terms of the ICE US dollar index, rose 0.2% to 95.053. The strength of the dollar often weighs on the price of gold denominated in dollars.

Citi raised its 3-month target price for gold by 11% to $ 1,900 an ounce, and its fourth-quarter forecast to $ 1,800 an ounce from $ 1,700.

Doshi said they have priced in the “big tail risk” for commodities, so the precious metal may reach new nominal highs above $ 2,100 an ounce next year… However, their baseline scenario is bearish for the second half of 2022-2023.

They expect the Fed to signal an acceleration in the pace of quantitative easing cuts at the December FOMC meeting.

December silver rose in line with gold prices, up 26 cents, or 1%, to $ 25.03. Silver rose 1.9% to $ 24.772 an ounce on Wednesday, its highest close since early September. Among other metals, copper for December delivery rose 1.1% to $ 4.372 a pound. Platinum for January delivery rose 1.3% to $ 1,090 an ounce, while palladium for December delivery rose 0.5% to $ 2,048.50 an ounce.

Barbara Kollmeyer, Dow Jones Newswires

MarketSnapshot – ProFinance.Ru news and market events in Telegram

On this topic:

Gold Jumps After US Inflation Data Beats Expectations