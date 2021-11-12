Commentary: Poland vs Belarus – between cynicism and hypocrisy | Comments from DW Reviewers and Guest Contributors | DW

From time to time, warning shots are heard on the border between Poland and Belarus: young border guards, who have sworn unconditional service to their homeland, are trying to protect its territory from violent incursions. But this is a dangerous situation: shots into the air on the border with a hostile state can quickly ignite a fire. As if under a magnifying glass, this conflict shows the weakness of Europe and the political cynicism of those in power – not only in Russia and Belarus, but also in Poland.
The European Union and its Weaknesses
Since 2015, when a huge wave of refugees exposed fault lines in Europe, migration policy has become the most toxic topic discussed in Brussels. The discussions that EU member states have over asylum and common immigration laws are many times fiercer than disputes over money, climate protection and everything else that divides these states.
Attempts to develop common rules fail over and over again: who is allowed to enter the EU, who has the right to asylum or should receive temporary protection, which countries accept how many refugees and what social benefits should be provided – there is no end to conflicts on this basis.
When migration policy is on the agenda, ideological blinders fall off, and nationalism prevails over the common European discourse. On this issue, no one should hide behind the “decisions of Brussels”: it was the malicious intent of some EU member states that led to the failure of the common migration policy. And it was Hungary and Poland that hindered the achievement of mutual understanding and progress in the first place.
So when Warsaw now turns to Europe for help, it only means money to build a wall on the border. The fact that the EU countries do not jointly deal with the reception and distribution of refugees is the fault of the Polish government itself. It was it that has always rejected manifestations of solidarity, so now it will hardly be able to appeal to good-neighborliness.
Cynicism of Moscow and Minsk
Who first came up with the idea of using refugees as weapons in this new kind of hybrid war against Europe – the ruler in the Kremlin or the dictator in Minsk? The sophisticated meanness of this venture points rather to Vladimir Putin than to the sometimes narrow-minded and cruel ruler of Belarus.
You should have seen the grin of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when he hinted that the EU could pay (Belarus. – Ed.) for the opportunity to stop the delivery of refugees to the Polish border, as was the case with Turkey. The old political professional knows the weak points of his opponents.
Lukashenka, however, now has a first-class blackmail tool in his hands – accusations of inhumanity and mafia trafficking in human beings in any case flow down from him like water off a duck’s back. He has already become an outcast for Moscow, so he doesn’t have to worry about losing his reputation.
The Brussels sanctions have not yet done him serious harm. This can only change if the European Union introduces serious bans on Belarusian exports. But until now, the EU has been deterred from doing this by caring about the people in Belarus and its own companies.
The hypocrisy of Warsaw
Poland, meanwhile, is trying to create the impression that the current situation poses an acute threat to its security. The Polish president even turned to NATO as if his country was threatened by the armed horde of Genghis Khan. However, the uproar made by Warsaw is mainly propaganda. To date, the government of Belarus by the methods of the Pied Piper of Hamelin has managed to lure several thousand refugees to the border with Poland. And these freezing people, who have nothing left but the clothes they wear, should threaten 38 million Poles? This statement is simply absurd!
But the border conflict plays into the hands of the Polish government, which is based on the Law and Justice Party (PiS). Recently, her rating, according to opinion polls, has fallen – many Poles have turned their backs on her because of the strict ban on abortion, hostility towards Europe and the undermining of the rule of law.
To counter these sentiments, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, PiS party leader and deputy prime minister, is unleashing a veritable wave of xenophobia and nationalism that puts the opposition in a difficult position. In full accordance with the old rule that it is a sin not to take advantage of a good crisis.
In the role of hostages – living people
The hostages in this cynical game are people who sit in cold and dark forests and swamps on the Polish-Belarusian border and cannot move forward or backward. The government in Warsaw has even banned access to them for humanitarian organizations that want to help migrants stranded at the border. This violates all international conventions – but the PiS party probably also believes that its reputation can no longer be taken care of.
The European Union should stop reckless statements of solidarity with Poland and put pressure on the government in Warsaw, forcing it to immediately start looking for a humane solution to the problem with people at the border – possibly with the help of international organizations. The rest is a matter of negotiations: with the countries of origin and transit of refugees, with Russia and Belarus. This must be done urgently, because winter is approaching – and with it the danger that very soon there will be even more deaths on the border.
By Barbara Wesel, DW Columnist
The commentary expresses the personal opinion of the author. It may not coincide with the opinion of the Russian editorial staff and Deutsche Welle in general.
