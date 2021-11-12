Commentary: Poland vs Belarus – between cynicism and hypocrisy | Comments from DW Reviewers and Guest Contributors | DW

From time to time, warning shots are heard on the border between Poland and Belarus: young border guards, who have sworn unconditional service to their homeland, are trying to protect its territory from violent incursions. But this is a dangerous situation: shots into the air on the border with a hostile state can quickly ignite a fire. As if under a magnifying glass, this conflict shows the weakness of Europe and the political cynicism of those in power – not only in Russia and Belarus, but also in Poland.

The European Union and its Weaknesses

Since 2015, when a huge wave of refugees exposed fault lines in Europe, migration policy has become the most toxic topic discussed in Brussels. The discussions that EU member states have over asylum and common immigration laws are many times fiercer than disputes over money, climate protection and everything else that divides these states.

Barbara Wesel

Attempts to develop common rules fail over and over again: who is allowed to enter the EU, who has the right to asylum or should receive temporary protection, which countries accept how many refugees and what social benefits should be provided – there is no end to conflicts on this basis.

When migration policy is on the agenda, ideological blinders fall off, and nationalism prevails over the common European discourse. On this issue, no one should hide behind the “decisions of Brussels”: it was the malicious intent of some EU member states that led to the failure of the common migration policy. And it was Hungary and Poland that hindered the achievement of mutual understanding and progress in the first place.

So when Warsaw now turns to Europe for help, it only means money to build a wall on the border. The fact that the EU countries do not jointly deal with the reception and distribution of refugees is the fault of the Polish government itself. It was it that has always rejected manifestations of solidarity, so now it will hardly be able to appeal to good-neighborliness.

Cynicism of Moscow and Minsk

Who first came up with the idea of ​​using refugees as weapons in this new kind of hybrid war against Europe – the ruler in the Kremlin or the dictator in Minsk? The sophisticated meanness of this venture points rather to Vladimir Putin than to the sometimes narrow-minded and cruel ruler of Belarus.

You should have seen the grin of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov when he hinted that the EU could pay (Belarus. – Ed.) for the opportunity to stop the delivery of refugees to the Polish border, as was the case with Turkey. The old political professional knows the weak points of his opponents.

Lukashenka, however, now has a first-class blackmail tool in his hands – accusations of inhumanity and mafia trafficking in human beings in any case flow down from him like water off a duck’s back. He has already become an outcast for Moscow, so he doesn’t have to worry about losing his reputation.

The Brussels sanctions have not yet done him serious harm. This can only change if the European Union introduces serious bans on Belarusian exports. But until now, the EU has been deterred from doing this by caring about the people in Belarus and its own companies.

The hypocrisy of Warsaw

Poland, meanwhile, is trying to create the impression that the current situation poses an acute threat to its security. The Polish president even turned to NATO as if his country was threatened by the armed horde of Genghis Khan. However, the uproar made by Warsaw is mainly propaganda. To date, the government of Belarus by the methods of the Pied Piper of Hamelin has managed to lure several thousand refugees to the border with Poland. And these freezing people, who have nothing left but the clothes they wear, should threaten 38 million Poles? This statement is simply absurd!

But the border conflict plays into the hands of the Polish government, which is based on the Law and Justice Party (PiS). Recently, her rating, according to opinion polls, has fallen – many Poles have turned their backs on her because of the strict ban on abortion, hostility towards Europe and the undermining of the rule of law.

To counter these sentiments, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, PiS party leader and deputy prime minister, is unleashing a veritable wave of xenophobia and nationalism that puts the opposition in a difficult position. In full accordance with the old rule that it is a sin not to take advantage of a good crisis.

In the role of hostages – living people

The hostages in this cynical game are people who sit in cold and dark forests and swamps on the Polish-Belarusian border and cannot move forward or backward. The government in Warsaw has even banned access to them for humanitarian organizations that want to help migrants stranded at the border. This violates all international conventions – but the PiS party probably also believes that its reputation can no longer be taken care of.

The European Union should stop reckless statements of solidarity with Poland and put pressure on the government in Warsaw, forcing it to immediately start looking for a humane solution to the problem with people at the border – possibly with the help of international organizations. The rest is a matter of negotiations: with the countries of origin and transit of refugees, with Russia and Belarus. This must be done urgently, because winter is approaching – and with it the danger that very soon there will be even more deaths on the border.

By Barbara Wesel, DW Columnist

The commentary expresses the personal opinion of the author. It may not coincide with the opinion of the Russian editorial staff and Deutsche Welle in general.

See also:

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works On the border with Poland A large number of illegal migrants from Syria and Iraq have now accumulated on the border of Belarus and Poland, who are trying to get into the EU. They are trying to break through the barbed wire fence set up by Poland. In May, Lukashenka announced that Minsk would no longer deter refugees from further travel to EU countries, and since then the number of illegal migrants has grown significantly.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Trapped between Poland and Belarus Migrants are actually stuck on the border between Poland and Belarus. The Polish side does not allow them to enter the EU, pointing out that there are no grounds for entry and that they are an instrument of hybrid attacks on the part of Lukashenka. The ruler of Belarus is accused of provoking a migration crisis by organizing the transfer of thousands of illegal migrants to the EU borders.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Delivered to the border from Minsk According to migrants, travel agencies in their countries sell air tickets to Minsk and issue them a 30-day visa. The cost together with the services of “carriers” is up to 20,000 euros. From Minsk, depending on the package of services purchased, they are either taken to the hotel or sent to the waiting room. When a group is recruited, they are put on a bus and taken to the border.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works The beginning of the journey of migrants from Iraq Most of the illegal migrants trying to get to the EU through Belarus are Iraqi citizens. They arrive in Minsk from three cities on the territory of Iraqi Kurdistan: Erbil, Shiladze and Sulaimaniyah. Under pressure from the EU, Iraq has canceled direct flights to Minsk from Baghdad since August. People also travel to Belarus from Syria, Afghanistan, Congo. Migrants reach Minsk via Dubai, Turkey, Lebanon and Ukraine.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works First – a flight to Minsk, then – the border with the EU Belarus has significantly increased the number of flights from the Middle East to Minsk. Until next March, about 40 flights are scheduled weekly from the airports of Istanbul, Damascus and Dubai to Minsk – twice as many as a year ago. The air harbors of these cities are currently most often used by migrants to fly to Belarus to travel further to the EU countries.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Flights with migrants not only at the Minsk airport Currently, about 800-1000 migrants arrive in Belarus every day. In this regard, five more Belarusian airports may soon be used to service flights from the Middle East. They will go from national to international. One of them is located in the city of Grodno, just 20 kilometers from the Polish border.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works What is happening in the Belarusian border area In the Belarusian legislation, nothing has changed regarding the visit of the border strip by citizens of Belarus and foreigners. To get here, you must first contact the border service, notify your intentions and get a pass. Violators face fines and deportation. But now there are many illegal immigrants in the border area. They are hiding in the woods, trying to cross the border with Poland.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Through Belarusian forests – to Poland According to the stories of migrants, Belarusian border guards help them cross to the Polish side – they cut the barbed wire or find a safe loophole with the help of drones. And already in Poland, using geolocation in a smartphone, migrants determine the location of the person who will take them further. For example, to Germany.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Migrants don’t want to stay in Poland According to the Dublin regulation, migrants must apply for asylum in the country where they first crossed the EU border. But in Poland refugees prefer not to register and leave their fingerprints in the EU fingerprint database. Many people succeed in this, and therefore the number of refugees that the German authorities can send back to Poland is extremely small.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Refugee target – Germany Transport on the Polish side, as a rule, is a small cargo van, in the body of which 30-40 people are packed. An escort car drives ahead of the reconnaissance van. If suddenly there is a check on the road, the route changes. The Polish-German border is crossed in different ways: in the same van, on foot, and by taxi, and by public transport.

How the Belarusian transit of refugees to the EU works Refugees in Germany According to the German police, 4,900 migrants illegally entered the FRG through Belarus and Poland in October – twice as many as in September. All illegal immigrants caught or voluntarily surrendered to the German authorities are found by police officers with passports stamped by Belarusian border guards. Author: Natalia Pozdnyakova





