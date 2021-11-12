https://ria.ru/20211112/vaktsinatsiya-1758768965.html
Compulsory vaccination for the elderly was introduced in Kuzbass
Kemerovo Region introduces compulsory vaccination against coronavirus for people over 60 years old, according to the decree of the head of the territorial administration … RIA Novosti, 12.11.2021
spread of coronavirus
society
Kemerovo region
coronaviruses
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
vaccination of Russians against covid-19
NOVOSIBIRSK, November 12 – RIA Novosti. The Kemerovo Region introduces compulsory vaccination against coronavirus for people over 60 years old, according to the decree of the head of the territorial administration of Rospotrebnadzor. citizens for epidemic indications, “- said in the text of the document published on the website of the department. The document specifies that to the previously designated categories of citizens subject to compulsory vaccination,” persons aged 60 and over “are added. The elderly residents of the region must have a component of the vaccine by November 25, and the second – by December 25 of this year.
Kemerovo region
society, Kemerovo region, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia, vaccination of Russians against covid-19
