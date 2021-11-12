Contact the Guide: Crime Helps Refugees Get Into the EU | Articles

The migration crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union is becoming more and more intense and international. Law enforcement agencies in Germany, Lithuania and Poland have carried out a series of arrests of citizens of different countries suspected of criminal activities related to the illegal traffic of refugees. Details – in the material “Izvestia”.

Selfless helpers

The pressure of refugees on the eastern border of Poland has become extremely intense lately, and many manage to break through into the depths of the EU. For example, recently a large group of migrants was found in a cargo minibus driving along a highway near Frankfurt an der Oder: 34 men and six women from Iran and Iraq. They were carried by a 43-year-old citizen of Ukraine, he was arrested. On 30 September, German police intercepted a group of more than 40 migrants who had packed into an open truck on the federal highway number 87 near Ragow-Merz (Oder-Spree region). Among them were a woman and two children. The detainees were sent to a camp for temporary accommodation of migrants. The 49-year-old citizen of Belarus who was driving was also taken into custody.

However, not only residents of the outskirts of the former USSR are engaged in such a business. Recently, Polish police detained a Swedish citizen transporting four illegal immigrants from Iraq. A van with refugees was stopped near the town of Drochichin (Podlaskie Voivodeship), 100 km from the Belarusian border. In Ratchetki (50 km from Drohichin), the police intercepted a minibus in which an Estonian citizen was transporting four Iraqis and two Syrians.

Photo: Izvestia / Pavel Volkov

The other day a cargo minibus was detained in the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship near Torun , in the back of which 31 men, six women and five children were found – mostly Iraqi citizens. According to the documents, the bus was registered with the courier delivery service. The driver was a 38-year-old Polish citizen who contracted to deliver refugees to Germany. Now she faces eight years in prison. “The car was driven by a Polish woman, who is suspected, among other things, of organizing the transfer of persons in violation of the rules on the border of the Republic of Poland. The detainee will also be responsible for creating a danger to the life and health of people, ”said the press secretary of the Torun police Violetta Dombrovska.

The German edition bz-berlin.de cites the story of a 25-year-old native of Yemen named Shakr. Arriving in Belarus, he several times tried to get from there to the territory of Poland, but each time he was “wrapped up” by the Polish border guards. This went on for almost two weeks until Shakr found an illegal “taxi” through Poland to Brandenburg. He is silent about the fare, but, as the newspaper notes, it is usually $ 1,500 per passenger.

Profitable business

Germany has already been forced to open several camps on its territory for refugees who have overcome the barriers put up by the Polish security forces. “ With regard to the three EU countries, through which a new corridor of human traffic to Old Europe went, the consequences are sad: they allowed very serious circles of international organized crime to appear on their territory and already evidently take root. “, – states the Belarusian political scientist Yuri Shevtsov.

The second most intense flow of refugees from Africa and Asia breaks from the Belarusian territory to the Republic of Lithuania. True, this direction is much less popular, since from Lithuania illegal immigrants have to go to Poland in order to make their way to Western Europe. Nevertheless, there are “well-wishers” in Lithuania who are ready to help refugees for money. In August, a court in the city of Marijampole sentenced to arrest an Uzbek citizen who was carrying in his car an illegal migrant who had escaped from the Lithuanian refugee registration center. Earlier, this Uzbek received a work visa in Latvia. He went there in transit through Lithuania – and on the way decided to earn extra money. In this regard, Lithuanian judge Vilma Gadiškienė said that “there is such a tendency: there are people who are not averse to making money on the current situation with illegal migration in Lithuania – many migrants are trying to get to Western Europe at any cost”.

These fears are fully justified. At the end of September, in Lithuania, they detained members of a criminal group, which included citizens of several states – Azerbaijan, Poland, Iraq and Georgia. They tried to transport a group of migrants across the border, nine of whom had previously applied for political asylum in Latvia and left the country illegally, and six more lived in a Lithuanian refugee reception center in Rukla, from where they fled. The criminals transported illegal immigrants in luxury cars with Russian and Polish numbers. The Lithuanian court authorized the arrest of the suspects, and an investigation was launched into the illegal movement of people across the state border.

Photo: Global Look Press / Darius Mataitis / imago-images

Later, Lithuanian border guards detained two Iraqi citizens with a residence permit in Finland – they were also involved in transporting refugees from Lithuania to Poland. “Both foreigners transported six Iraqi citizens without documents,” said the Lithuanian border guards. Also in Lithuania, a citizen of Georgia was detained, who transported four Iraqis to Poland. These four were kept in a camp for illegal immigrants in Latvia, escaped from there and used the help of the “good Samaritan”. After the capture, they were returned to Latvia.

In mid-October, Lithuanian border guards found a small car with Czech numbers on a forest road in the Jonava region. There were two men and two teenagers in the car. It turned out that two Indian citizens who had a temporary residence permit in the Czech Republic were carrying 17-year-old citizens of Afghanistan and Iraq who had illegally made their way to Lithuania from Belarus. Initially, the minors were placed in a Lithuanian camp for illegal immigrants near the village of Rukla, from where they fled. The police found a container with drugs in the car. And under one of the seats, the security forces found a box with a pistol and cartridges. The Indians were arrested, the minors were returned to Rukla. The police are investigating.

On November 11, the Lithuanian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Kestutis Lančinskas said: “Several more persons were arrested who intended to transport illegal migrants from Lithuania to Poland who left the accommodation centers without permission. Irresponsible people are tempted by the big money that some migrants offer in order to be brought to Poland first. “

Smuggling schemes

The deputy of the Lithuanian Seimas from the Social Democratic Party Linas Jonauskas proposed to increase the prison term for transporting illegal immigrants across the border from the current 10 to 20 years. “Persons who illegally transport people to Lithuania harm our state,” Jonauskas said. In his opinion, the increase in the term of imprisonment up to 20 years will be “a clear signal that Lithuania will not tolerate actions harmful to the state.”

In turn, Yuri Shevtsov recalled that most of the illegal migrants who escaped from the camp near the Rudninkai settlement in August were not caught – despite the fact that they were in regions unfamiliar to them, and the authorities carried out a round-up with the help of a helicopter. “The conclusion is clear: such a group cannot hide for so long without the help of the locals,” Shevtsov said.

Latvia is much less popular among illegal migrants than not only Poland, but also Lithuania. Nevertheless, refugees are eager to go there too – hoping to then move to the richer countries of the European Union. And, as practice shows, they find allies for themselves even in the ranks of the Latvian state bodies. Anyway On September 1, a criminal trial was launched in Latvia against a border guard interpreter who “was involved in the criminal activities of a transnational organized criminal group that provided Iraqi citizens with the opportunity to illegally cross the Latvian-Belarusian border.”

Photo: REUTERS / Janis Laizans

Recently in the German press there were references to a confidential document of the European Commission, which deals with the growing problem of refugee trafficking. In particular, its authors note that most of the arrested persons who helped migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Yemen to get from Belarus to the European Union, lived in Germany. For the transportation of refugees, buses are specially rented, disguised in such a way that it seems that they are delivering some kind of legal cargo. Apparently, illegal carriers are carrying refugees from the very moment they arrive at the Minsk airport – keeping in touch with their colleagues in the EU. Among the smugglers arrested were both Belarusians who had a Schengen visa obtained in Poland, and Syrians who legally resided in the Netherlands, as well as citizens of other countries.