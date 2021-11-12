Cooler Master Launches € 100 HAF500 Case for Gaming PCs

Cooler Master has started selling the HAF500 computer case, the preparation of which was first announced last summer. The novelty, designed for building gaming PCs, is presented in white and black colors.

The product is designed to work with Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX, SSI CEB, E-ATX motherboards. Seven slots for expansion cards are available. The length of graphics accelerators can be up to 410 mm.

The front panel has a mesh design, and the left side wall is made of tempered glass. The equipment initially includes four fans. At the front, there are two large 200mm ARGB coolers. The drive cage area houses a 120mm ARGB fan. Another 120 mm cooler is attached to the back.

The solution has dimensions of 516 × 224 × 510 mm. The system can carry two 3.5 / 2.5 “drives and two more 2.5” drives on board. The interface block at the top combines two USB 3.2 Gen1 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C connector and a headphone / microphone combo jack.

It is allowed to deploy liquid cooling with front and top radiators of up to 360 mm format, as well as a rear radiator of 120 mm. The height of the processor cooler should not exceed 167 mm.

The Cooler Master HAF500 case is available for an estimated price of 100 euros.